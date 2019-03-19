iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 949,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 66,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

