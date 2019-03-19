iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2467 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

