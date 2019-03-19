iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Stake Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,443,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

