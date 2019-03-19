iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15,459.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,155 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index worth $33,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 261.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,098 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter worth $2,700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Higher Moment Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter worth $18,531,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,415. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

