iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stake Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,208,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 328.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-stake-lowered-by-archford-capital-strategies-llc.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.