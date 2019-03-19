iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after acquiring an additional 971,693 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,860.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 545,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after acquiring an additional 305,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,937,000 after acquiring an additional 207,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,353,000 after acquiring an additional 155,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $171.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

