Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after buying an additional 4,313,710 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,574,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220,370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 363,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 363,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,626,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Holdings Increased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-holdings-increased-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.