Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stake Lessened by Marcato Capital Management LP

Marcato Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 172,000 shares during the period. Itron comprises 6.2% of Marcato Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marcato Capital Management LP owned about 1.51% of Itron worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Cowen set a $67.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Itron to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ITRI opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.20. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 22,645 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $1,375,683.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,866 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,031.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,602 shares of company stock worth $6,835,757 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

