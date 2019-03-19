J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,258.89 ($16.45).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.07. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Nigel Connor sold 1,613 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12), for a total value of £21,130.30 ($27,610.48).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

