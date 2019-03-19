J.Jill (JILL) Shares Down 20.8%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price traded down 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.66. 1,856,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 503,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J.Jill by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

