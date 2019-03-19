J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

