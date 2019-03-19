J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of J2 Global worth $54,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $366,611.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 33,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,852,523.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/j2-global-inc-jcom-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.