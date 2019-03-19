James Fisher & Sons plc (FSJ) Insider Nick Henry Sells 500 Shares

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Nick Henry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £11,070 ($14,464.92).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,474 ($19.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 89.50 ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 86.20 ($1.13) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Fisher & Sons plc will post 9024 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from James Fisher & Sons’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. James Fisher & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

