Japan Gold (JG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 153,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 93,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

