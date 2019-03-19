Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $121,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $201.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

