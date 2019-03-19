JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 1,573,860 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,502,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,462,915 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at $12,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,788,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,475,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,788,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,475,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/jbg-smith-properties-jbgs-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.