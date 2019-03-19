Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Basf Se (BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Basf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut Basf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.