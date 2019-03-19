Jennifer Soliman Sells 350 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $273,971.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

