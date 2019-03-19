JobsCoin Price Down 12% This Week (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JobsCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About JobsCoin

JobsCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

