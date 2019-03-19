Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

BA opened at $372.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

