John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.32 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

