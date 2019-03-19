Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 71,213 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 71,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $276,306.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:JMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JMP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

