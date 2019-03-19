JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $28.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $29.04 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $27.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $114.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.17 billion to $116.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.37 billion to $120.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

JPM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.36. 7,660,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,678,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,732,000 after purchasing an additional 826,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,589,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,659 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,986,672,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,707,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,370,000 after purchasing an additional 890,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

