JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,920,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Vanguard Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $28,765,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

NYSE JPM opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-holdings-boosted-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.