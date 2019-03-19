JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 613,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.
