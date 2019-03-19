JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 613,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-is-lafleur-godfrey-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.