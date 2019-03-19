Justin D. Gover Sells 23,400 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $327,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. 288,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,294. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $182.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,339,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,517,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,802,000 after buying an additional 335,840 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,150,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,475,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

