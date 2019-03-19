K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.54

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from K3 Business Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KBT stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,096. K3 Business Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.98 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of $97.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on K3 Business Technology Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

