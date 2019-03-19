Kadmon (KDMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kadmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.77 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $2.91 on Friday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 192.20% and a negative net margin of 3,848.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 92,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 42.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after buying an additional 2,005,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 29.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

