Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Kelly Partners Group stock opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. Kelly Partners Group has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of A$1.63 ($1.16).

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

