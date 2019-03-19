Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for RTL Group (RTL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €47.80 ($55.58) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.99 ($67.43).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

