Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

