KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

