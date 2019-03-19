Kirkland’s (KIRK) & Alibaba Group (BABA) Critical Survey

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $634.12 million 0.19 $5.29 million $0.38 20.79 Alibaba Group $39.90 billion 11.67 $10.22 billion $4.03 45.12

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kirkland’s and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alibaba Group 0 0 25 1 3.04

Kirkland’s presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $212.16, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 0.38% 3.32% 1.54% Alibaba Group 19.87% 12.44% 7.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Kirkland’s on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of November 29, 2018, it operated through 434 stores in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

