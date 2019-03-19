KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $0.97

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00024004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $87.20 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 179,939,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,939,916 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

