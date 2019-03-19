L.B. Foster (FSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.26), Morningstar.com reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter.

L.B. Foster stock remained flat at $$17.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.08. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

