La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 50.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 235.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $165,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti set a $38.00 target price on La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.95.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $467.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

In other news, SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $457,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $2,258,639.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,642 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,963 shares of company stock worth $6,218,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/la-z-boy-incorporated-lzb-shares-bought-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.