Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 27,444.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 1,756,462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,686,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $12,107,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 721,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,777,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.78, a current ratio of 43.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

