Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after purchasing an additional 867,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,084,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,011,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,710,688.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.38). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

