LanaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $169,092.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. LanaCoin has a market cap of $169,092.00 and $16.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,040,067,530 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

