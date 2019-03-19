Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 92,840 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,275,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,840 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for about 13.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $47,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QTS opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

