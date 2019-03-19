Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 193,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,747,000. Equity Residential comprises about 3.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 203,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,546,000 after buying an additional 801,666 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 337,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

In related news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $99,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $34,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,872 shares of company stock worth $16,960,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

