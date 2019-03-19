Lanxess (LXS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.83 ($71.89).

ETR LXS traded up €1.67 ($1.94) on Tuesday, hitting €51.42 ($59.79). The company had a trading volume of 632,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €72.60 ($84.42).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

