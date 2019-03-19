Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

