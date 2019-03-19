Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 1,343,313 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5,801.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,343,313 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 355,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 1,343,313 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lasalle-investment-management-securities-llc-acquires-1343313-shares-of-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.