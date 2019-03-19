Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 83,476 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $67,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.08.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.33, for a total value of $409,580.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Miller sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $161,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,623. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $444.10 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $457.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

