Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $106.63 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,503 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up about 2.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.88% of American Campus Communities worth $106,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,226 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

ACC stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.44.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

