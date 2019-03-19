LeaCoin (LEA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $26,207.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 405,259,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

