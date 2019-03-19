Leading Brands (LBIX) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Head to Head Comparison

Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Leading Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leading Brands and Coca-Cola European Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.91 $777.64 million $2.39 20.64

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Leading Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Leading Brands and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01%

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leading Brands does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leading Brands and Coca-Cola European Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leading Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola European Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Leading Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leading Brands Company Profile

Leading Brands, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc. and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc. in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on May 28, 2016 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

