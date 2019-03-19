LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.94% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $216,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1,095,262.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 613,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 450,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In related news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,321 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

