Leju (LEJU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter. Leju had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Leju updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Leju stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,122. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Leju worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

